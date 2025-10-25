Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2025

With just a week left to go in the month of October, Prime Video is turning the attention of movie and TV fans to the start of November. This week saw Amazon’s streaming service reveal the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of November, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
Prime Video will kick off the month with dozens of popular movie titles joining its streaming roster. Some of the new additions on November 1st include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Child’s Play, Miracle on 34th Street, A Beautiful Mind, Vertigo, and Uncle Buck.
As far as Prime originals go, there are two major titles arriving in the middle of the month. November 12th will see the streamer release the action comedy Playdate, starring Alan Ritchson and Kevin James. One week later comes the premiere of The Mighty Nein, an animated series adapting Critical Role campaign two.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s November additions below!
November 1st
A Beautiful Mind
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Dogs Go To Heaven
Annie Hall
Arthur Christmas
Be Cool (2005)
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Bones and All
Chicago (2003)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Double Indemnity
Entourage (2015)
Flamin’ Hot
Good Will Hunting
Hanna
Hannah And Her Sisters
Happy Gilmore
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hot Pursuit
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
In the Heat of the Night
Jet Li’s Fearless
Larry Crowne
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legend (1986)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Missing In Action
Overboard (2018)
Rear Window
Rob Roy
Scrooged
Species
Species II
Species III
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Break-Up (2006)
The Cutting Edge
The Great Outdoors
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
This Christmas
Till
Uncle Buck
Vertigo
Wargames
King & Conqueror (2025)
November 5th
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)
November 7th
The Alto Knights (2025)
BAT-FAM (2025)
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)
NWSL (2025)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)
November 8th
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)
November 9th
Baywatch (2017)
November 12th
Playdate (2025)
November 14th
Belén (2025)
Drop (2025)
Malice (2025)
November 15th
Mamma Mia!
November 17th
June Farms (2025)
November 19th
The Iron Claw (2023)
The Mighty Nein (2025)
November 26th
Mickey 17 (2025)