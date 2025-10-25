Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2025

With just a week left to go in the month of October, Prime Video is turning the attention of movie and TV fans to the start of November. This week saw Amazon’s streaming service reveal the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of November, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

Prime Video will kick off the month with dozens of popular movie titles joining its streaming roster. Some of the new additions on November 1st include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Child’s Play, Miracle on 34th Street, A Beautiful Mind, Vertigo, and Uncle Buck.

As far as Prime originals go, there are two major titles arriving in the middle of the month. November 12th will see the streamer release the action comedy Playdate, starring Alan Ritchson and Kevin James. One week later comes the premiere of The Mighty Nein, an animated series adapting Critical Role campaign two.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s November additions below!

November 1st

A Beautiful Mind

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Dogs Go To Heaven

Annie Hall

Arthur Christmas

Be Cool (2005)

Benny & Joon

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Bones and All

Chicago (2003)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Delta Force (1986)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Double Indemnity

Entourage (2015)

Flamin’ Hot

Good Will Hunting

Hanna

Hannah And Her Sisters

Happy Gilmore

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hot Pursuit

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

In the Heat of the Night

Jet Li’s Fearless

Larry Crowne

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legend (1986)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Missing In Action

Overboard (2018)

Rear Window

Rob Roy

Scrooged

Species

Species II

Species III

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cutting Edge

The Great Outdoors

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

This Christmas

Till

Uncle Buck

Vertigo

Wargames

King & Conqueror (2025)

November 5th

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (2025)

November 7th

The Alto Knights (2025)

BAT-FAM (2025)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us S2 (2025)

NWSL (2025)

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)

November 8th

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)

November 9th

Baywatch (2017)

November 12th

Playdate (2025)

November 14th

Belén (2025)

Drop (2025)

Malice (2025)

November 15th

Mamma Mia!

November 17th

June Farms (2025)

November 19th

The Iron Claw (2023)

The Mighty Nein (2025)

November 26th

Mickey 17 (2025)