Prime Video Just Added One of the Biggest Horror Movies of 2025 (And There’s a Sequel on the Way)

2025 was a massive year for horror, marked by huge box office wins, critical acclaim, and franchise returns. From films like Sinners to Weapons, 28 Years Later, and more, the genre thrived and remained a dominant force in cinema, something set to continue throughout 2026 with anticipated releases like Scream 7 and Send Help. Horror fans hoping to revisit some of the year’s best releases can now stream one of the biggest horror movies of 2025 after it found a new streaming home on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a $315 million box office haul, Final Destination Bloodlines came in as the third highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 after The Conjuring: Last Rites and Sinners. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor as the sixth film in the Final Destination franchise, the movie centers around a college student who inherits terrifying premonitions from her grandmother, who cheated death decades earlier. The film started streaming on Prime Video on January 1st and already ranks No. 4 in the U.S.

Final Destination Bloodlines Successfully Revived the Horror Franchise

Play video

After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise returned with a vengeance. Bloodlines not only posted the franchise’s biggest box office haul but also earned the film series’ highest Rotten Tomatoes scores. Its “Certified Fresh” 92% critic score far surpassed the next-highest-rated, Final Destination 5’s 64%, and even its “Verified Hot” 86% audience rating outpaced the original’s 68% by miles.

That record-breaking success is well-deserved, too. While other movies in the franchise have been hit or miss, Bloodlines was an overwhelming win, with critics describing it as “a bloody, bonkers, thrill-ride from start to finish” and “the series at its best.” The movie returned the franchise to its roots with a gory spectacle about outsmarting death while also introducing something completely new with a bloodline connection that saw Death targeting descendants of survivors. The movie absolutely excels at building suspense and keeping viewers on the edges of their seats, but balances all of that anticipation and those brutal deaths with emotional stakes and humor.

Bloodlines is really just a great film for longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise alike, and it managed to successfully reinvigorate the franchise to a point that Final Destination isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Final Destination 7 is currently in development, with Bloodlines co-writer Lori Evans Taylor returning to write the script. Michiel Blanchart is reportedly in talks to direct. Further information, including plot details and a release date, hasn’t been released.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video has plenty of great new streaming options for subscribers this January. In addition to Final Destination Bloodlines, movies like Alien: Romulus, Mission Impossible, The Breakfast Club, and Zombieland: Double Tap started streaming on January 1st. Throughout the month, Prime Video will add other titles like Kung Fu Panda 4 (January 9th), Smurfs (2025) (January 16th), and The Big Lebowski (January 31st).

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!