Final Destination’s Future Revealed Following Bloodlines Box Office Performance

It would appear Death still has some wrongs to right. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a brand-new Final Destination movie is officially in the works. Per the outlet, Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Final Destination Bloodlines, is set to pen the next installment in the long-running horror movie franchise. That movie was a surprise hit for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. as the R-rated movie managed to pull in $285.3 million worldwide on a reported budget of just $50 million. That movie marked the sixth installment of the horror franchise, and saw Taylor collaborate with Guy Busick on the screenplay from a story she crafted with Busick and Jon Watts.

Final Destination Bloodlines may have been the sixth installment in the franchise, but it is also the most successful installment in the beloved franchise. The first movie, Final Destination, was released in 2000 and only took in $112.8 million worldwide, but with a low budget of $23 million, that was enough to kickstart a new franchise for New Line Cinema. One that has had plenty of twists and turns throughout the years. Despite telling stories of Death for over 20 years now, the Final Destination franchise has managed to continue to expand upon the lore thanks to Final Destination 5, which is technically a prequel to the first movie, and most recently, Final Destination Bloodlines.

The Final Destination movies focus on characters who have premonitions of horrific and deadly tragedies but manage to cheat death along with a handful of others. In the end, however, they eventually learn that Death is an unstoppable force that cannot be beat and will ultimately come for the survivors one by one. The franchise’s canonical order is Final Destination 5, Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3, The Final Destination, and Final Destination Bloodlines. While Bloodlines did stick to the theme of the remainder of the films, it also managed to serve as a prequel and sequel to the franchise by also taking the lore back to 1968 for parts of the story.

Not only was Final Destination Bloodlines a surprise box office hit for New Line, but the sixth installment of the franchise also proved to be a hit among critics. With over 200 reviews, Bloodlines currently has a surprising 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison’s sake, the first movie, Final Destination, only managed to score a 49% rating from critics, while Final Destination 5 secured the franchise’s second-best rating with 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Along with helping to pen Final Destination: Bloodlines, Lori Evans Taylor also served as the head writer on the television series Wicked Wicked Games and also penned the screenplays for the horror movies Cellar Door and Bed Rest. The upcoming seventh installment of Final Destination will be produced by Craig Perry and franchise veteran Sheila Hanahan Taylor, as well as Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. Warren Zide will also executive produce the movie.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which was directed by Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein, is now available to stream on HBO Max.