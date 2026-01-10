Prime Video Just Added the Sequel to One of the Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

There’s something about zombie movies that keeps people coming back for more. Whether it’s the way the zombie genre taps into primal fears and explores humanity through survival or the perfect blend of gore, horror, and social commentary, zombies are a timeless horror trope that returns big box office rewards. As the genre looks to expand in 2026 with movies like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and We Bury the Dead, fans can now stream the sequel to one of the best zombie movies of all time – and it’s just as great as the original.

Prime Video added dozens of new titles to its catalog on January 1st, including Zombieland: Double Tap. The long-awaited sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland, which is also streaming on Prime Video, the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film brings back Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone as Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock, as they leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland and encounter other survivors and smarter, faster zombies.

Zombieland: Double Tap Was Worth the 10-Year Wait

Even a 10-year gap between the breakout success of Zombieland and its long-awaited sequel, Double Tap, couldn’t make audience interest wane. All of that patience and anticipation paid off, because Double Tap was another hit. Surpassing the original’s box office haul with a $125 million worldwide total and scoring a 68% critic score and 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Double Tap brought the fun, witty, and action-packed spirit and all of the zombie action of the original for a blast of pure entertainment that is nearly impossible not to like. The movie managed to expand the world with new locations, characters, and even fiercer zombies while delivering more of what made the original so great.

More than six years have passed since Double Tap was released to high ratings and box office success, but a third movie in the film series still hasn’t followed. However, it seems that fans will have to be a bit more patient. Although a Zombieland 3 hasn’t officially been ordered, Fleischer told Deadline in November, “I’m hoping that we’ll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029,” adding of Double Tap, “We kind of left that one all saying, ‘We’ll see you in 10 years.’ That’s coming up now, and so we’re starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that’ll come together.”

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video is a great resource for movies this January, and the Amazon streamer already has dozens of films subscribers will want to add to their watchlists. January 1st brought everything from Alien: Romulus to Forrest Gump to the platform, along with other movies like Final Destination Bloodlines, Love Actually, Ted, and The Breakfast Club. Prime is set to continue rolling out titles throughout the month, with the new rom-com Spring Fever premiering on January 5th, DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda 4 joining the lineup on January 9th, and Leap Year arriving on January 31st.

