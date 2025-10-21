Prime Video Just Started Streaming the Best Sci-Fi Horror Movie of 2025

From a boy who abandons the safety of his home to venture out into a zombie apocalypse to an artificially intelligent doll who goes head-to-head with a humanoid military robot, sci-fi horror movies are alive and well in 2025. The past few months on the big screen have seen great films like 28 Years Later and M3GAN 2.0 debut. Movie lovers fans looking to revisit some of this year’s biggest entries into the genre can now stream one of the best sci-fi horror movies of 2025 on Prime Video.

As of October 18th, Companion is available to stream on Prime Video. Written and directed by Drew Hancock and produced by the team behind Barbarian, Companion is a different kind of love story starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple who embark on what is meant to be an idyllic weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin. They find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and advanced technology when things suddenly go awry. Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and J. D. Lifshitz. Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend also star.

Why You Should Watch Companion

Companion perfectly blurs the lines between horror, sci-fi, and comedy to create a fast-paced story that is packed with twists and turns. The central sci-fi premise of a “companion” android discovering its sentience serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked technological progress and allows the movie to explore themes of independence, control, toxic relationships, and what it actually means to be human. The movie, an incredibly strong directorial debut for Hancock with memorable performances from Thatcher and Quaid, is suspenseful and unpredictable at every corner and a thrilling ride from beginning to end.

Released in theaters on January 31, 2025, Companion marked one of the first critical hits of the year and still remains one of the best films of 2025, a year that has seen other great movies such as 28 Years Later, Sorry, Baby, and Black Bag earn high praise from critics and moviegoers. Companion is both “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic score and 89% audience rating. The movie was also a box office hit, grossing over $36 million worldwide against a $10 million budget. Despite those strong reviews and box office success, there currently aren’t plans for a sequel.

Other Sci-Fi and Horror Movies Now on Prime Video

October is the perfect time for sci-fi and horror, and Prime Video has no shortage of streaming options. This past month has seen dozens of movies join the Amazon streamer’s content catalog, most of them arriving on October 1st. Subscribers can now view sci-fi movies such as 1984, Lucy (2014), Moonraker, and Waterworld. Prime Video subscribers looking for more scares can stream titles like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Candyman (1992), and Tremors, as well as several Universal Monsters classics.

