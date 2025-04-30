Companion 2 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know

Writer-director Drew Hancock’s feature film directorial debut Companion has been met with near-universal acclaim from both moviegoers and film critics. The picture pulled in more than $36 million at the global box office against an estimated budget of just $10 million; not to mention, as of this writing, the film is currently the most-watched title globally on Max. With all the buzz around the flick, you’re probably wondering if there’s more Companion on the way.

Although there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet, it is quite possible that Warner Bros. will order a sequel. So, let’s dig into what we know so far!

A Potential Sequel Will Almost Definitely Feature a New Creative Team

Hancock previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has little interest in revisiting the world of Companion. His film follows the misadventures of a group of friends (and at least one android) on a weekend getaway where almost no one’s intentions are clear at the onset. When the writer-director spoke with THR about the genesis of the film, he fielded questions about a possible follow-up.

“Warner Bros. wouldn’t want me to write my sequel,” Hancock explained. “The story of Companion, as far as I see it, is in this movie. That’s as far as I want to take it, for sure.”

In an interview with Variety, the writer-director doubled down on his desire to move on to other endeavors but seemed open to the idea of another creator tackling a potential follow-up effort.

“Story-wise, because I feel like I’ve told my version of the story, I’d like to just step back and do the Alien / Aliens kind of thing and bring someone else in,” Hancock explained.

Hancock’s lack of interest may have something to do with the fact that he’s already got his hands full — the creator is currently writing a remake of The Faculty. Regardless of what’s driving his decision to move on to other endeavors, it’s great to hear that Hancock is open to another creator stepping in.

Many sequels rope in a new creative team and a lot of those follow-up efforts are better for it, seeing as a fresh set of eyes brings a new perspective. At any rate, it’s not up to Hancock if we see a sequel or not, the executives at Warner Bros. will have the final say.

The Ending of Companion Leaves Matters Open-Ended

Major spoilers ahead: Proceed with caution if you haven’t yet watched Companion in its entirety.

If Warner Bros. green-lights another installment, there are plenty of directions in which to take the action. Companion ends with Teddy (Jaboukie Young-White), an employee of the Empathix robotic corporation from which Iris is rented, giving Iris (Sophie Thatcher) total control of her faculties and turning her loose. Iris uses her newfound freedom to kill Josh (Jack Quaid), the man who rented her. Thereafter, Iris rides off into the sunset with a level of freedom she hasn’t previously experienced.

There are countless directions a sequel could take, all of which would almost certainly focus on the continuation of Iris’s story. A follow-up might eschew the inclusion of any other surviving characters to make a clean break and give Iris her own arc. Or, we could potentially see her teaming up with a character introduced in the first film to investigate the business practices of Empathix. Perhaps a new installment could explore a sinister side to the company we haven’t yet seen.

Regardless of what comes next, rest assured that we will keep you in the loop every step of the way should more news regarding a sequel surface.

When Will Companion 2 Come Out?

There is currently no release date set for Companion 2 as Warner Bros. has yet to announce that a sequel has even been ordered. However, with success at both the box office and on streaming, we like the odds of a sequel materializing.

Seeing as the hypothetical creatives would need time to develop a concept and write a screenplay, there’s little chance we’ll see a Companion sequel any earlier than 2027. That’s a best-case scenario, seeing as there as so many factors that need to fall into place first.

Are you itching to see more of Iris’s story? Make sure to share your take in the comments section below.