Prime Video Finally Streaming One of the Best Movies of 2024

Amazon Prime Video is finally streaming one of the best movies of 2024, and it is doing this exclusively. Right now, the 2024 movie is not streaming on Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max, Paramount+ or any of the competitor streaming services. Prime Video adding one of last year’s biggest movies is noteworthy itself, but the fact it is a streaming exclusive makes the addition all the noteworthy. How long this exclusivity will last or how long the 2024 movie will be available to stream for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, remains to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only was the new Amazon Prime Video movie one of the best movies of 2024, but it was also one of the highest-grossing at the box office, finishing the year with almost nearly $400 million at the box office. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the 2024 movie in question is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes from director Wes Ball. This is, for those that do not know, the fourth film in the the rebooted Planet of the Apes series, which began in 2011. It is also specifically a sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

The 2024 movie — which stars the likes of Freya Allan, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, Kevin Duran, and William H. Macy — hit to an 81 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Certified Fresh. Meanwhile, it coupled this with a 77% Audience Score.

The big May blockbuster was one of the most successful movies of 2024, but not at awards season where it certainly snubbed of a nomination or two. It did receive a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards though, which was certainly noteworthy.

“Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike,” reads an official synopsis of the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Play video

Those that decide to check out out Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes now that it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video should anticipate a runtime of about 145 minutes and a PG-13 rating which warns against intense action.

For more coverage on all things Prime Video and streaming in general — including all of the latest on Prime Video movies, all of the latest on Prime Video TV shows, and all of the latest Prime Video library movements — click here.