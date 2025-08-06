Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2025

We’re already a few days into August, but Prime Video is just now giving subscribers a glimpse at the new titles that will stream this month. The streaming service’s content catalog has already grown with plenty of new TV shows and movies throughout the first few days of August, but Prime Video started the month without its monthly newsletter. That changed on Tuesday, when Amazon’s Prime Video unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup this month, including every new title that joined the streaming catalog on August 1st.

Prime Video subscribers who logged onto the platform on August 1st may have noticed that titles such as 30 Rock and Tom Brady’s new docuseries Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues were already streaming. Popular films including Maid in Manhattan, Pulp Fiction, and Sixteen Candle also joined the library on August 1st, with The Pickup, the new Amazon Original heist comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, now also streaming.

Those titles will be joined later in the month by several new additions like the Madelyn Cline-led romantic drama The Map That Leads to You, the fourth and final season of Greg Daniels’ comedy Upload, and the second season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia. You can check out the full Prime Video streaming lineup below!

August 1st

30 Rock S1-7

Built In Birmingham: Brady & the Blues (2025)

ONE Fight Night (2025)

Ranchlands S1 (2019)

NWSL

A Guy Thing (2003)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow Out (1981)

Cape Fear (1991)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race (Unrated) (2008)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

Hazlo como hombre (2017)

Hercules (2014)

Howard The Duck (1986)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Love Actually (2003)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

Mermaids (1990)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Navy SEALS (1990)

Only the Brave (2017)

Out Of Time (2003)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Raging Bull (1980)

Red Dragon (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Sleepover (2004)

Something New (2006)

Stigmata (1999)

The Alamo (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Strangers (2008)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath of Man (2021)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

August 2nd

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

August 6th

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

The Pickup (2025)

August 7th

Taurasi

August 8th

NWSL

August 11th

Father Stu (2022)

August 13th

Butterfly (2025)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2

Run The Tide (2016)

August 15th

Betty La Fea: La Historia Continúa S2

NWSL

The Siege at Thorn High (2025)

August 16th

Creed (2015)

August 18th

Homefront (2013)

August 20th

Pocket Listing (2016)

The Map That Leads To You (2025)

August 21st

Thursday Night Football

August 22nd

007: Road To A Million S2

NWSL

The Intern (2015)

Wolf Man (2025)

August 25

Upload S4

August 27th

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

August 29th

NWSL

Last Breath (2025)

August 30th

Hannibal S1-3