Essential Prime Video Movies to Watch Right Now

You’ve scrolled for what feels like hours. You’ve seen every Marvel flick twice, rewatched The Office more times than you care to admit, and Prime Video keeps tossing you the same tired suggestions. But beneath all the algorithms, there’s a treasure trove of under-the-radar masterpieces just waiting to be discovered. These might not be your mainstream hits or might have scored limited releases. These are films that initially came and went without making a major dent on social media feeds but still deserve a second look (or a first). Whether it’s a quietly devastating sci-fi, a brainy thriller buried in robes and secrecy, or a time-loop comedy shot on a shoestring budget, each of these films has something special to offer.

Some of these films will break your heart. Others will make you laugh at their sheer audacity. All of them will make you wonder how they flew so far under the radar.

1) A Simple Favor

You may have seen the trailer and assumed it was just another Gone Girl-esque missing-person thriller with a twist, but A Simple Favor is anything but simple. Directed by Paul Feig, of Bridesmaids and Spy repute, the film playfully deconstructs the suburban domestic noir genre.

Anna Kendrick plays Stephanie, a chipper, single mom and lifestyle vlogger who becomes obsessed with finding her friend Emily (Blake Lively), a stylish, enigmatic woman who suddenly vanishes. What unfolds is a sharp, genre-bending mystery with razor wit, campy flair, and several deliciously dark detours. Lively is electric in one of her boldest performances, and Kendrick brings surprising depth to a character that could’ve easily been one-note. Add in Henry Golding as the oddly suspicious husband, and you’ve got a twisty story that keeps flipping expectations on their head. It didn’t make major waves when it released, but this stylish blend of Hitchcock and satire is criminally underrated and endlessly fun.

2) Conclave

Fresh on the platform and already underappreciated, Conclave is the kind of smart, slow-burn political drama that will make you lean in and hang on every whispered word.

Set inside the locked walls of the Vatican, the film follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he oversees the secretive election of a new pope after the death of the previous one. The film is a layered exploration of faith, power, truth, and deception. In the closed world where little physical action happens, the film’s sense of movement comes from the explorations of the individual candidates and their inner worlds. Hidden alliances form, and candidates play underhanded tricks that threaten to upend the centuries-old system.

Amidst this, Lawrence is forced to grapple with his own conscience, his loyalties, and secrets that could change the Roman Catholic Church forever. The cinematography is stunning, all cool shadows and cloistered corridors, and the screenplay simmers with intelligence.

3) Cyrano

A musical romance that deserved a far bigger stage, Cyrano is a visually rich and emotionally devastating adaptation of the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac.

In this version, director Joe Wright, of Pride & Prejudice and Atonement repute, casts Peter Dinklage as the poetic swordsman, using Dinklage’s stature as the central reason behind his insecurity. The result is a lyrical, aching performance that gives the age-old story new depth. Dinklage infuses Cyrano with both bravado and soul-crushing vulnerability, and the music gives the film an aching undercurrent of melancholy throughout.

It’s a love story, yes, but it’s also a tragedy about silenced self-worth and the fear of being unlovable. Lavishly shot and heart-wrenchingly performed, Cyrano is a musical tale of unspoken longing that will stick with you long after the final note fades.

4) Seven Psychopaths

If you enjoy your movies laced with absurdist humor, existential crises, and meta-commentary on storytelling itself, Seven Psychopaths is a must-watch.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the man behind The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges, this dark comedy follows a struggling screenwriter (Colin Farrell) who gets dragged into a violent dog-napping scheme by his unhinged best friend, a scene-stealing Sam Rockwell as the struggling actor Billy. The film cleverly blurs the line between reality and fiction, introducing a rotating cast of oddballs, killers, and moral quandaries, all while deconstructing the tropes of the very film it’s pretending to be.

With a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Woody Harrelson, Christopher Walken, and Tom Waits, the movie shifts tones and plays with themes with expert ease. One moment, it’s deeply philosophical, and the next, someone runs into the desert after hallucinating about the afterlife. It’s gleefully chaotic, somewhat violent, and just self-aware enough to be brilliant without being smug.

5) Melancholia

Directed by Lars von Trier, this sci-fi-meets-psychodrama stars Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg as sisters, Justine and Claire, navigating their troubled relationship while a rogue planet hurtles toward Earth. But this isn’t your standard apocalypse flick — instead of panic and explosions, the film explores psychological collapse and existential dread at a near-languid pace.

Dunst delivers a haunting performance as Justine, whose deep depression eerily mirrors the impending annihilation. She “sunbathes” in the light of the planet that will soon put an end to their misery. Justine, in her despair, develops a deep understanding and desire for the end. On the other hand, Claire is desperate and panicked. She is all fear and dark anticipation. As the two interact and clash, it serves as a metaphor for the planets on their own path of destruction.

The film is slow, deliberately so, but it builds to one of the most visually and emotionally unforgettable finales in modern cinema. With painterly visuals, a soul-crushing score, and poetic pacing, Melancholia is both a metaphor for mental illness and a reminder of how miniscule and how majestic our life and our final moments can be.

6) Hotel Rwanda

Although critically acclaimed at the time of its release, Hotel Rwanda has unfortunately become one of those essential films that rarely pop up in modern watchlists. That’s a tragedy, because this harrowing historical drama remains one of the most powerful depictions of real-world horror ever put to screen.

Don Cheadle plays Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager in Rwanda who used his position and wits to save thousands of refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The story is terrifying, but it’s told with an urgency and empathy that elevate it beyond historical retelling. Cheadle’s performance is heartbreaking in its restraint, showing how one ordinary man can make a difference even in the most difficult situations.

Hotel Rwanda doesn’t rely on melodrama or sensationalism. Instead, it’s grounded, immediate, and emotionally raw.

7) Brian and Charles

Directed by Jim Archer and shot in a mockumentary style with a gentle comedic tone, Brian and Charles follows Brian, an eccentric inventor in rural Wales, as he builds various odd, whimsical contraptions that sometimes work but mostly don’t. Somehow, he builds Charles, a robot with a mannequin head and the voice of an old British man. What starts as pure absurdity turns into a surprisingly touching story about friendship, growth, and the fear of letting go.

The heart of the film lies in its simplicity; it embraces awkwardness, celebrates imperfection, and finds real emotional depth in the oddball dynamic between man and machine. There is nothing flashy about the movie. Instead, it is a sincere, heartwarming take on identity and creativity that blends comedy with heart, the absurd with the wonderful.

8) The Vast of Night

This little-seen indie gem might be one of the most atmospheric and quietly captivating alien mysteries of the last decade.

Set in 1950s New Mexico, The Vast of Night centers on a teenage switchboard operator and a late-night radio DJ who begin to pick up a strange frequency on the radio. This leads them on a journey to find the source of the frequency, during which they meet other weird, unsettling characters and discover secrets that could change the world as they know it. The film takes its time, building suspense through hushed conversations, long tracking shots, and an immersive sound design that keeps you on edge. Rather than flashy effects or explosive reveals, it leans on mood, mystery, and imagination.

It’s like a radio play come to life, echoing The Twilight Zone in both tone and execution. And first-time director Andrew Patterson pulls all of this off on a microscopic budget, proving that all you need is a good story and a fresh approach to create something incredible.

9) Promising Young Woman

Bold, bitter, and blisteringly stylish, Promising Young Woman is a film that generated buzz during its awards season run but somehow continues to fly under the radar for many streaming audiences.

Emerald Fennell’s debut as writer-director is a candy-colored revenge thriller that doubles as a scathing critique of rape culture and societal complicity. Carey Mulligan gives a tour-de-force performance as Cassie, a woman haunted by trauma who methodically confronts the “nice guys” who think they’re better than the predators. When she finds out her dead best friend’s rapist not just got away scot-free but found happiness, she goes on a deliberate, precise rampage against those she holds accountable for her friend’s death.

From its pastel visuals and ironic soundtrack choices to its shockingly subversive third act, this is a film that challenges every expectation you have going in. This is a neon-tined tragedy that routinely makes audiences uncomfortable.

10) Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes

Time-travel movies often get bogged down by paradoxes and plot holes, but this Japanese sci-fi comedy thrives by keeping things brilliantly simple and hilariously inventive.

Shot to look like one continuous take, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes follows a café owner, Kazunari Tosa, who discovers that his computer screen shows events exactly two minutes into the future. What follows is a mind-bending, laugh-out-loud series of escalating timelines as he and his friends scramble to exploit the loop. With its no-budget aesthetic and wildly clever structure, it feels like a theatrical farce with time-travel logic. In just 70 minutes, the film delivers more narrative inventiveness than most Hollywood blockbusters.

What are your essential Prime Video picks?