The Best Quentin Tarantino Movie Has a New Streaming Home

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential filmmakers of our time. Well-known for his distinctive style, which features genre-blending narratives and memorable characters, Tarantino’s films have captivated audiences for generations and brought him numerous accolades, including several Oscars and BAFTA Awards. His filmography includes titles like Reservoir Dogs, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Years after their release, many of Tarantino’s films are now easily available to watch on streaming services, including his best movie to date.

The movie in question is Pulp Fiction. The film, which marked Tarantino’s second feature film following his 1992 debut, Reservoir Dogs, started streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on August 1st, 2025. One of the best titles in Tarantino’s filmography and one of the best movies ever, Pulp Fiction is a 1994 crime film that weaves together four separate stories of crime and violence in Los Angeles. The movie stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson as hitmen Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, whose storyline is interwoven with characters portrayed by Ving Rhames, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and Amanda Plummer.

Why You Should Watch Pulp Fiction

Pulp Fiction was a groundbreaking in more ways than one. The movie grossed over $200 million worldwide against a budget of just $8 million, making it one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time, and won numerous awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. That massive audience numbers the movie pulled combined with its success in the awards circut helped shine a spotlight on indie films and establish the ’90s the as a great period for indie cinema.

The film was also distinct in its time for distancing itself from traditional linear storytelling, instead relying on a fragmented timeline and interwoven, non-chronological events to spin an enthralling tale of crime in Los Angeles. The movie’s non-linear plot makes it easy and entertaining to rewatch time and time again. Pulp Fiction, certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ score and 96% audience score, was also a cultural phenomenon thanks to a great soundtrack, iconic scenes, and quotable dialogue that is still buzzed about today.

