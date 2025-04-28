Star Wars Is About to Join a Different Streaming Service for the First Time

Since Disney+ launched in 2019, the service has largely been the exclusive streaming home of the entire Star Wars franchise. Movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story had stints on Netflix as part of previous streaming deals, but the original Star Wars trilogy has always been a Disney+ exclusive. That changes in just a couple of days, when four Star Wars movies — including all three films in the original trilogy — head to another service.
May 1st. will see Disney take a handful of its beloved Star Wars films and send them over to Hulu. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi are all joining the Hulu lineup at the start of May, along with 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While Disney+ and Hulu are often bundled up, these movies are being added to the standalone Hulu lineup, meaning you can watch them without any kind of Disney+ access.
Disney is keeping these in house, adding them to one of the company’s other streamers as to not fuel a rival with a franchise as popular as Star Wars. But that doesn’t mean the lineup on Disney+ is going to be changing. All of those Star Wars titles will be available on both streaming services after joining Hulu.
This will mark the first time the entire Star Wars trilogy can be found online outside of Disney+. There hasn’t been any word yet as to how long they’ll be available on Hulu, or if other Star Wars movies will also make the leap at some point.
Coming Soon to Hulu
These four Star Wars titles are just a few of the movies set to join Hulu’s lineup in the month of May. The majority of those films are going to be added right at the start of the month later this week. You can check out the full list of Hulu’s May 1st additions below.
