Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Comedies of All Time

Comedy and horror may seem like polar opposites, but the two genres can combine to create movie magic. Movies like Shaun of the Dead, Scary Movie, and more recently The Menu deliver just as many laughs as they do scares. Prime Video subscribers looking for a film that walks the fine line between humor and horror can now stream one of the best horror comedies ever after it joined the platform in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of December 1st, Zombieland is available to stream on Prime Video. The Ruben Fleischer-directed 2009 post-apocalyptic zombie comedy centers around a group of four survivors – Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus, Emma Stone’s Wichita, and Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock – as they attempt to make their way across the country to find a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles, all while abiding by a list of survival rules and zombie-killing strategies.

Zombieland Is One of the Best Zombie Movies Ever, and a Third Film Could Finally Be on the Way

Play video

The zombie genre’s modern popularity exploded with George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, and dozens of movies have followed, but Zombieland is truly one of the best. The film was a breath of fresh air for the oversaturated genre, blending all of the jump scares and gore of horror and zombies with just as much heart and downright hilarious and absurd moments. From Columbus’ numbered survival rules like “Cardio” and “Double Tap” and action-packed zombie-killing sequences to witty lines like Tallahassee’s “Time to nut up or shut up” and “I haven’t cried like that since Titanic,” Zombieland delivered just as many laughs as it did thrills. The film also featured an iconic cameo from Bill Murray as himself.

Zombieland was deservedly a massive hit upon its release, its $102 million worldwide gross total making it the tenth-highest-grossing zombie film in the U.S. until the release of World War Z, and its 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes earning it a “Certified Fresh” distinction. It was followed by Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019. Although the sequel was also a hit, six years have passed without another film, but that could soon change. Zombieland 3 hasn’t been greenlit, but Fleischer told Deadline in November that he is “hoping that we’ll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029,” which would follow the 10-year gap between the first two films. He added that with 2029 now approaching, “we’re starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that’ll come together.”

What’s New on Prime Video?

Amazon’s streaming platform has stocked some awesome titles this December, and Zombieland is just one of them. At the start of the month, films like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and several Madagascar films started streaming. Throughout the month, other movies, such as Bullet Train, The Phoenician Scheme, and Transformers: The Last Knight, have been added to Prime Video, giving subscribers plenty of new streaming options.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!