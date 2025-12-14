The Best Holiday Horror Movie Hits Hulu Ahead of Long-Awaited Sequel

You wouldn’t necessarily think Christmas and horror go hand-in-hand, but a movie that just started streaming on Hulu proves that the two genres can blend together for chaotic fun. Christmas horror movies are nothing new. The subgenre dates back at least to the ‘70s when films like Silent Night, Bloody Night and Black Christmas terrified audiences and has continued well into the 2020s with Christmas Bloody Christmas and Terrifier 3. Back in the ‘80s, another holiday horror movie debuted in theaters, and it remains one of the best in the genre more than 40 years later.

As of December 1st, Hulu subscribers can stream Gremlins. Directed by Joe Dante, written by Chris Columbus, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the movie is set in a small town that becomes overrun with mischievous little monsters when a father ignores warnings not to expose his unusual new pet to bright light, water, or food after midnight. Now is the perfect time to stream the film, not only because it’s a Christmas classic, but also because Gremlins 3 is officially happening, and sooner than you’d think.

Gremlins Is a Holiday Horror Movie Worth Watching

Holiday horror movies often get a bad rap, and not without reason, but Gremlins is truly one of the best. The movie masterfully blends nostalgic, magical Christmas movie vibes, complete with a quaint town, festive backdrop, and a heartwarming spirit, with chaotic creature-feature horror reminiscent of ’50s sci-fi to create a festive monster schlock that is equal parts hilariously entertaining and terrifying. The over-the-top mayhem of the mogwai and the genuine scares it leads to were even groundbreaking enough to influence the PG-13 rating, but there’s enough wholesomeness in the movie to ground it. The movie, which reads as a critique on consumerism, is one of those films that you can watch again and again without losing interest, making it a timeless classic.

Gremlins proved to be so successful and popular that, six years later, the sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch was released. The film didn’t quite live up to the original, but it still proved to be a highly entertaining and fun watch, but fans of the mogwai have been waiting more than two decades for another Gremlins entry. That long wait is thankfully about to end, with Gremlins 3 set to hit theaters in November 2027. The upcoming movie will bring back Columbus to direct and Spielberg as executive producer.

What’s New on Hulu?

Gremlins, “Certified Fresh” with an 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, is not the only movie freshly streaming on Hulu. A long list of movies joined the platform on December 1st, including other Christmas movies like Disney’s A Christmas Carol, the Home Alone and The Santa Clause franchises, and The Ultimate Christmas Present. Outside of holiday fare, Hulu is now also streaming several Planet of the Apes films, 17 Again, and Straight Outta Compton.

