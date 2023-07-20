Project K: Highly Anticipated Indian Blockbuster Gets Teaser Trailer and Official Title at SDCC

Thanks to the massive success of RRR in 2022, movie fans in North America have started paying more attention to the blockbusters coming out of India. The Shah Rukh Khan-starring action thriller Pathaan made some waves at the domestic box office earlier this year, and now there's an upcoming Indian film making all kinds of headlines at San Diego Comic Con. Vyjayanthi Movies has been teasing a massive new project for some time known only as Project K. On Thursday, at SDCC, the company unveiled the official title for the film, as well as an action-packed teaser trailer.

Project K's official name is Kalki 2898 AD, and it's an enormous sci-fi thriller that will remind you of Dune or Star Wars. This looks to be one of the biggest movies to ever come out of India, and the teaser trailer was certainly designed to get your attention. You can check it out below!

Kalki 2898 features a huge lineup of megastars from India, led by Prabhas in the lead role. If you started exploring Indian films after the release of RRR last year, you might recognize Prabhas. The actor starred in the two Baahubali films, both of which came from RRR director S.S. Rajamouli. The Baahubali films are among the most successful Indian movies of all time.

Deepika Padukone also stars in the film, fresh off playing the one of the lead roles in Pathaan at the start of the year. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's Amitabh Bachchan is part of Kalki's cast, along with Vikram's Kamal Haasan and Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani.

C. Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies is producing Kalki 2898 AD. The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Kalki will debut around the world on January 12, 2024 and it will screen several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

(Photo: Vyjayanthi Movies)

Where to Stream the Kalki 2898 Stars' Other Movies

If you like the Kalki trailer but are new to Indian movies and aren't sure where to start, some of the biggest hits featuring the stars of Kalki are actually available to stream on major services here in the United States.

Both of the hit Baahubali films are available to stream on Netflix in multiple different languages. The success and scope of those films helped S.S. Rajamouli make RRR, so a lot of RRR fans have gone back to watch them. Deepika Padukone stars in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest star in India. After its big win at the box office at the start of the year, Pathaan made its way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. It's part of a larger connected universe known as the YRF Spy Universe, and all of that franchise's films are on Prime Video. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, a big franchise-starter, was distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures, so it can be found on both Disney+ and Hulu.