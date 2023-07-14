First Red Sonja Movie Teaser to Premiere at SDCC

There are dozens of comic book adaptations on the horizon from major publishers like Marvel and DC, but one of the more independent experiences that audiences are looking forward to is Red Sonja, a new take on the iconic barbarian. Millennium Media confirmed today that the first teaser for the movie will be unveiled next week at a special panel being held during San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to the first official teaser for the new movie being released, a panel will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the character, which will also include exclusive previews of creators who are developing new storylines for the figure. The Red Sonja panel will be held on Friday, July 21st at 11:30 a.m. PT in room 5AB.

Per press release, "Dynamite announces an exciting panel for this year's San Diego Comic-Con, as creators and fans celebrate 50 fantastic years of Red Sonja! In addition to a retrospective discussion on the character's legacy and past, her future will be looked to with new comics, novels, as well as an exclusive teaser trailer debut for her upcoming blockbuster Millennium Media film starring Matilda Lutz!

"Red Sonja, LLC president, executive editor, and a producer of the coming film Luke Lieberman will serve as panel moderator, joined by franchise contributors Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Amy Chu, Dan Panosian, producer Mark Canton, and other guests.

"The beloved She-Devil With a Sword's story began in comics in 1973, and now 50 years later she remains the greatest sword-and-sorcery female heroine of them all! She's hacked and slashed her way into the hearts of fantasy and comics fans all around the world. An incredible range of writers and artists have taken on her stories in her native comics medium, including the likes of Roy Thomas, Frank Thorne, Gail Simone, Mirka Andolfo, Mike Carey, Michael Avon Oeming, Jim Zub, Louise Simonson, Mark Russell, Alex Ross, Mel Rubi, and countless more.

"With the first issue launching right in sync with San Diego Comic-Con, fans will get to dive right into her latest epic series celebrating the anniversary by Torunn Grønbekk (Thor, Realm of X) and fan-favorite franchise artist Walter Geovani. How this series came together and teases for what comes next will be discussed on the panel. As well as a surprise additional comic series by a top creator!

"Attendees of the panel will be the first to see a teaser trailer of the upcoming highly anticipated Millennium Media (Expend4bles) film starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge, Rings, Medici) as the fearsome warrior, Wallis Day (Sex/Life, Batwoman) as Annisia, and Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, Misfits) as Draygan with M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) directing and a script written by Tasha Huo (Netflix's Tomb Raider).

"The audience will also get the opportunity to watch a fun tribute video from some of the biggest creators associated with the character. Key details from the panel will be shared widely with fans following the event."

