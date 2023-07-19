SDCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con Day 2: Here’s Where to Get the Exclusives

Walmart’s San Diego Comic-Con-adjacent Collector Con event for 2023 runs on July 18th and 19th for two days of exclusive reveals. There are confirmed exclusives in Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with new TMNT figures from Playmates, WWE figures, and more. If history serves, Mattel, Funko, McFarlane Toys, and LEGO might drop in with some exclusives as well. Everything you need to know can be found right here. UPDATE: It appears that Walmart has simplified things this time around with a clear list of items that will be available on each day of the event. The lineup is definitely more stripped down that it has been in previous Collector Cons.

All of these new Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on July 18th and at the same time on the 19th. A breakdown of Day 1 and Day 2 pre-orders can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Pre-Orders:

Walmart Collector Con Day 2 Pre-Orders:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem 4.5-inch Figures (Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello) / $29.97 / See at Walmart

WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Rob Van Dam ($32.97) – See at Walmart



WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Brock Lesnar ($32.97) – See at Walmart



Hallmark Funko Pop Star Wars and Marvel Ornaments ($16.98) – See at Walmart

Barbie Signature 2023 Collectible Holiday Doll with Brunette Hair and Gold Gown ($45) – See at Walmart





