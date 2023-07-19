SDCC 2023 Walmart Collector Con Day 2: Here’s Where to Get the Exclusives

Walmart’s San Diego Comic-Con-adjacent Collector Con event for 2023 runs on July 18th and 19th for two days of exclusive reveals. There are confirmed exclusives in Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with new TMNT figures from Playmates, WWE figures, and more. If history serves, Mattel, Funko, McFarlane Toys, and LEGO might drop in with some exclusives as well. Everything you need to know can be found right here. UPDATE: It appears that Walmart has simplified things this time around with a clear list of items that will be available on each day of the event. The lineup is definitely more stripped down that it has been in previous Collector Cons.
All of these new Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on July 18th and at the same time on the 19th. A breakdown of Day 1 and Day 2 pre-orders can be found below.
Walmart Collector Con Day 1 Pre-Orders:
- Marvel Legends Series Joe Fixit, 6″ Scale Marvel Legends Action Figure ($38.97) – See at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Series Captain America Bucky Barnes Avengers 60th Anniversary Action Figure ($24.97) – See at Walmart
- Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs Morbius 2-Pack ($49.97) – See at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend) Figure ($27.97) – See at Walmart
- Star Wars The Black Series Qui-Gon Jinn (Force Spirit) Figure ($27.97) – See at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Alley Viper Figure ($24.97) – See at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Nightforce Jodie “Shooter” Craig Figure ($24.97) – See at Walmart
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Mole Rat Figure ($24.97) – See at Walmart
- Transformers Toys Retro G1 Shrapnel Converting Action Figure ($29.97) – See at Walmart
- Transformers Toys Retro G1 Skywarp Converting Action Figure ($34.97) – See at Walmart
Walmart Collector Con Day 2 Pre-Orders:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem 4.5-inch Figures (Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello) / $29.97 / See at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Rob Van Dam ($32.97) – See at Walmart
- WWE Action Figure Ultimate Edition Ruthless Aggression Brock Lesnar ($32.97) – See at Walmart
- Hallmark Funko Pop Star Wars and Marvel Ornaments ($16.98) – See at Walmart
- Barbie Signature 2023 Collectible Holiday Doll with Brunette Hair and Gold Gown ($45) – See at Walmart