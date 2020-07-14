Project Power: Netflix Reveals First Look at Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie

✖

Previously announced by the streaming service in 2018, Netflix has given the first official look at their upcoming original superhero movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. The new original film will be released on August 14 on the service and the first official trailer is set to be released tomorrow. You can see the first look at the film below via its first teaser posters. Catfish and Nerve creators Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman stepped behind the camera for the film which features a script by Mattson Tomlin. The film also stars Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, and Courtney B. Vance.

The official description for Project Power reads: "On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it."

“We read the first 10 pages and were like, ‘We have to make this,’” Joost told EW. “It was the Robin character we felt was so compelling and unique. Just the realism of it, the thought experiment of what would the world be like if a pill like this existed, and how would it be tested? How would it be distributed? What would the effect be on people?”

The film's cast and crew features a lot of connections to other superhero films. Stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have a long history of appearing in the genre with Foxx starring in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and set to appear in the titular role of Todd McFarlane's Spawn reboot. Gordon-Levitt starred in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises and also appeared in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Even screenwriter Mattson Tomlin has a history, penning the script for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

“I love big popcorn movies, but I also love it when a big popcorn movie has a little something to it,” Gordon-Levitt told hte outlet. “And I think this one has just enough. It’s not a movie that is going to hit you over the head with a message... but I think it asks questions that are really salient. Who has the power? And why?”

Project Power arrives on August 14.

