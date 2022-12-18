Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Reveals What Other Shrek Characters He Would Like to Spin Off (Exclusive)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and it features the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots and Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws in addition to some new characters. Of course, Puss in Boots is a spinoff of Shrek, and the character was first introduced in Shrek 2 in 2004. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish currently has an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes with some critics saying it's the best of the franchise since Shrek 2. The movie was helmed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) who is interested in exploring some of the characters further. When speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Crawford listed Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws as some of his favorites in addition to Perrito, the new character played by Harvey Guillén, and Goldilocks, who is being voiced by Marvel star Florence Pugh.

"You know, the hardest part in directing a movie is you spend so much time really understanding the characters before the story starts and even after, and it's hard to just stop where you go 'I would love to see like Perrito, who is such a fun character and what are his journeys like?' I mean, Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, I have so much fun with those characters and with Antonio and Salma, and just working with them," Crawford explained. "And I gotta say, also Goldilocks and the bears. We had a lot of fun with Florence Pugh in finding this kind of Guy Ritchie-esque, you know, smash-and-grab family, there's an edge to them, but there's this amazing comedy and warmth to them. So the hard part is going, 'Yeah, we wanna do it all. I want to keep telling their stories.'"

What Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish About?

You can read a description of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish here: "Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek). In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.