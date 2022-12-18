Harvey Guillen Shares What Audiences Can Learn From Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Exclusive)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters this weekend and sees Antonio Banderas returning to voice the titular character. The movie also features some franchise newcomers, including What We Do in the Shadows star, Harvey Guillén. The actor voices Perrito, a happy-go-lucky dog with an extremely dark past. Recently, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with Guillen about the new animated movie, and the actor explained what lessons audiences can learn from his character.

"Well, I think it's a good lesson and a good moral to learn from Perrito where you see the tragic backstory that he has and his upbringing, and yet he chooses, he chooses to be optimistic, he chooses to look forward and be excited about life. I think we could all take a page from his book and say, 'yeah, stuff happens sometimes,' but you have a choice to dwell in the darkness and stay there because you become a martyr or a victim of your environment or what's happened to you, or you make a choice that it was one time, that was one day, that was one week, that was an episode or a chapter in my life that happened, it doesn't define the rest of my future. And so I think with Perrito, it's kind of a good moral story for all of us to, you know, learn form."

Who Stars in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

You can read a description of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which includes some of its stars ,here: "Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek). In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

What Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.