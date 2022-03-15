Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Released

The iconic Shrek franchise is finally making its way back to theaters, with one of its most popular characters once again leading the way. Puss in Boots, the swashbuckling feline voiced by Antonio Banderas, already led one spinoff for the Shrek series, following his debut in Shrek 2. Later this year, DreamWorks is finally releasing the long-awaited Puss in Boots sequel into theaters around the globe, giving the character his first time in the spotlight in years.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is set to hit theaters on September 23rd of this year. On March 7th, DreamWorks teased the arrival of , saying that it was on the way. Today, that trailer finally debuted, and you can check it out in the video below!

The first Puss in Boots movie arrived in theaters back in 2011 and was a pretty substantial success, raking in $555 million globally. A sequel was put into development shortly after that. Antonio Banderas confirmed he was returning to work on the character in 2014, but a company reshuffling caused the film to sit idle for quite a while. Things got rolling again in 2018.

Now, more than a decade after the first Puss in Boots hit theaters, a sequel is finally on the way. Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are directing the new movie from a script by Paul Fisher.

“We started the new one four days ago,” Banderas told Collider back in 2014. “It did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He’s one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we’re doing another one.”

The initial teaser from DreamWorks hinted that The Last Wish would be about the final of Puss in Boots’ nine lives. The official trailer finally gave fans the first look at the sequel’s story.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrives in theaters on September 23rd.