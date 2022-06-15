New Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Released

✖

Dreamworks has released the official trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest venture into the Shrek franchise, which features Antonio Banderas reprising his role as Puss in Boots, while the titular hero copes with being down to the last of his nine lives -- and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The film has been in development for years, with numerous false starts and delays along the way, but as Dreamworks considers what to do with the main Shrek franchise, this movie represents the last vestiges of Dreamworks's most popular animation franchise still in action.

The film is set for a holiday release, giving family audiences a chance to catch an animated crowd-pleaser in a season that's chock full of PG-13 tentpoles like Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Puss in Boots sequel has taken a long road to get to the screen – as long as a decade since the first movie came out. In fact, Antonio Banderas felt comfortable enough to talk up that movie (at the time titled Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves) as far back as 2014:

"We started the new one four days ago. [Puss in Boots] did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He's one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we're doing another one."

Banderas' version of Puss in Boots has indeed been gracing the screen since 2004 when he made his onscreen debut in Shrek 2. Puss in Boots was such a breakout hit as a character that DreamWorks brought him back for two more Shrek movies after that, before giving him his first spinoff film. It's all that surprising that the character and his solo franchise got lost in the shuffle; DreamWorks built big new franchises like Kung Fu Panda and How To Train Your Dragon in the late 2000s, which then took the spotlight for much of the 2010s. At this point, the Puss in Boots movie franchise feels more like vintage nostalgia than anything else.

