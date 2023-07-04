Quentin Tarantino Responds to Kill Bill Vol. 3 Rumors

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume 3 is dead. The director has insisted that he's set to retire from filmmaking after releasing his tenth film: The Movie Critic, about a cynical second-string critic who publishes movie reviews in a porno rag in the '70s. Despite previously expressing interest in revisiting Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo (Uma Thurman), the deadliest woman in the world, in a Kill Bill Vol. 3 with Thurman's real-life daughter Maya Hawke as a grown-up B.B., Tarantino confirms Vol. 3 is as dead as any target of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.



"I don't see that," Tarantino told Belgium outlet De Morgen about teaming Thurman and Hawke for Kill Bill Vol. 3. "My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the '70s."

In 2021, Tarantino said it would be "f---ing exciting" to revisit the Bride and her daughter B.B. 20 years after 2004's Kill Bill: Volume 2, saying on the Joe Rogan Experience: "The only [sequel] I can imagine where it would be another epic, where I would need to out-do everything is if I did a Kill Bill 3," Tarantino said, adding: "I've thought of it."

"I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace," he explained. "And then that peace is shattered. The Bride and B.B. are on the run. The idea of being able to cast Uma and her [real-life] daughter Maya would be f--king exciting."

Last year, Thurman seemingly shot down reprising her iconic role in a Vol. 3, which likely wouldn't proceed without Tarantino.

"I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago," she said on The Jess Cagle Show. "I don't see it as immediately on the horizon."

As for Tarantino's tenth and final film, he explained on the Pure Cinema Podcast in 2021 that "most guys have horrible last movies."

"Usually their worst movies are their last movies. And that's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s," the Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker said. "The fact that [1967's Bonnie and Clyde director] Arthur Penn's last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is, like, a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors' last, last films were."



He added: "So, to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal. It's just rare."