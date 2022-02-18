Uma Thurman Has Disappointing News for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 3

For the past few years, nearly twenty if you’re factoring in the length of time since the last movie, there’s been teases of a third Kill Bill. Spoken about sporadically in the press by writer/director Quentin Tarantino and star Uma Thurman, there’s been chatter of a years later follow-up wherein a grown up “B.B.” and her mother (Thurman’s The Bride) became the targets of revenge, setting up a new conflict. As fans may recall though the entire thing has just been talk, and in a new interview Uma Thurman seemed to shut down the possibility of it happening any time soon, but she does note it almost did happen for real.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it,” Thurman revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Variety). “I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

Among the potential concepts teased for a Kill Bill 3 by Tarantino was the potential casting of Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke as B.B., Beatrix’s daughter; but also the return of the daughter of Vernita Green, the assassin played by Vivica A. Fox in Kill Bill, who watched Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo kill her mother.

“Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant,” Tarantino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night… Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to the Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.”

To be frank, Tarantino routinely talks in the press about projects he’s interested in which never come to fruition, like his Star Trek feature film, so the likelihood of Kill Bill 3 is pretty slim, especially with Thurman herself throwing water on it.