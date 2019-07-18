Quentin Tarantino Describes His Star Trek as Pulp Fiction in Space

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has amassed a passionate following throughout his career, thanks to the number of original stories he has conjured over the years. When reports began to emerge that the filmmaker was interested in directing a Star Trek film, fans immediately began speculating about how his filmmaking sensibilities would be applied to the franchise. Much like all of his films have been original works, they have also never pulled their punches, with each film being R-rated due to violence and language. When discussing what his plans would be for a Star Trek film, Tarantino compared it to being like his breakthrough hit Pulp Fiction, but set in space.

“I will say one thing about Star Trek that I’ve been waiting for someone to bring up,” Tarantino shared with Deadline. “I don’t know if I’ll do it or not. I’ve got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There’s some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like ‘Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.’ Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.”

Tarantino’s remarks were a response to an interview with Pegg last year in which the actor seemingly tried to quell fan concerns about the film not fitting in line with the rest of the franchise.

“Everyone sort of assumes it’s gonna be like Pulp Fiction in space, but I think his devotion to Trek and his understanding of it… It won’t be ordinary, it’ll have him all over it, but it won’t be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about,” Pegg shared with ComingSoon. “He has an acute understanding of the story and he’d never do anything to tear it down. I haven’t read the treatment yet, but I might be able to in the next couple of weeks, so I’m excited about that.”

With Pegg also admitting that he was unaware of what Tarantino would do with the franchise, it would seem that he was trying to assure fans that the filmmaker wouldn’t merely be cashing in on the brand to turn the project into something it’s not. Tarantino’s comments echo that sentiment, promising that it will be in his signature style being applied to the franchise to offer a unique perspective on the brand.

Stay tuned for details on the potential film.

What do you think of Tarantino’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!