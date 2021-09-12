Star Trek Creator’s Son Comments on Quentin Tarantino Movie

Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has some concerns about the idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. While Paramount Pictures has several Star Trek film projects in various stages of development, Tarantino’s has long been the most controversial simply by having his name attached. The public knows little about Tarantino’s pitch, though reports suggest it’s inspired by the gangster-themed However, Tarantino’s signature, pulpy style seems to many fans at odds with Star Trek’s philosophies and aesthetic, and Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Star Trek Movie Will Be Rated R. Roddenberry feels that part of his job is maintaining what is essential about his father’s Star Trek vision. He admits this Tarantino movie idea is something with which he’s struggling.

“I struggle with that because the way I’m pretty myopic with the way I see Star Trek,” Roddenberry tells Forbes. “I mentioned that I grew up with fans coming up to me out saying how Star Trek inspired them and gave them hope for the future. It’s the optimism and the messaging in there that make Star Trek what it was. I truly believe that. If you create a Star Trek, that is just action; that is not Star Trek, in my opinion. That’s what makes it different than Star Wars, and I love Star Wars, but they can both coexist. And I love Tarantino’s work and the kind of films that he does. I am trying to have an open mind.

“I would be curious to read a script on his take. I do not think you could say we’re going to do a Reservoir Dogs Star Trek. I’ll be honest, that doesn’t work for me, but he is a fan, and I think as a fan, he probably understands to some degree that Star Trek has to have some of this messaging. I would be curious, and I would try to have an open mind, but I’m not sure what it would be. I am glad that people are willing to explore that at least.”

Tarantino hasn’t described his Star Trek idea in terms of Reservoir Dogs, but he has called it “Pulp Fiction.” With the project currently on the back burner, time will tell if fans ever get to see Tarantino’s take on Star Trek.

Paramount has scheduled its next Star Trek movie to open in 2023. Another, developed by Legion's Noah Hawley, was nearly in production before being put on hold.

