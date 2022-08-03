Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick for the Greatest Movie Ever Made

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most popular directors working today, and he's a known film fanatic. He owns a couple of movie theatres and his own creations have earned him multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins for Pulp Fiction (Best Original Screenplay) and Django Unchained (Best Original Screenplay). Tarantino is currently promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about his love for movies and shared his pick for the greatest movie ever made. According to Tarantino, the best of the best is Steven Spielberg's Jaws.

"I think Jaws is the greatest movie ever made. Maybe not the greatest film. But it's the greatest movie ever made," Tarantino explained. "And then there are other movies that can get in its rarefied air. But as far as a movie, there's no making it better than Jaws. There's no 'better' than Jaws. It is the best movie ever made. And it shows how badly timed most movies made before Jaws were."

"What I meant by that, to one degree or another, is that Spielberg and a lot of his cohorts grew up seeing those kinds of movies in the theater," Tarantino added later in the conversation. "Henry Levin's Journey to Center of the Earth, he's gonna run to go and see that. Richard Fleischer's Fantastic Voyage. He's going to run and go see it. Gordon Douglas's Them! He's going to run and go see. Now... most of them weren't directed that well. They were assignments given to journeyman directors who did their best with them. That was how we were used to seeing comic book – that kind of movie experience. As opposed to a Spielberg, who was like, 'No, this is exactly the kind of movie he likes. This is exactly the kind of movies he was put on earth to make. And he's going to make it, within an inch of his life, as effective as it possibly can be. And, you know, Michael Anderson, isn't putting that kind of work in Logan's Run."

As for Jaws, the 1975 movie will soon be coming to IMAX for the very first time. Jaws and E.T. will be released in the large-scale format later this summer, with E.T. debuting exclusively on IMAX screens on August 12th and Jaws premiering on both IMAX screens and RealD 3D beginning September 2.

