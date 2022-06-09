✖

Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and IMAX have announced that two classic Steven Spielberg movies, 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and 1975's Jaws, will screen in the IMAX format for the first time this year. The two films will be released in the large-scale format later this summer, wit debuting exclusively on IMAX screens on August 12 and Jaws premiering on both IMAX screens and also in RealD 3D beginning September 2. Both of Spielberg's Academy Award-winning films have enjoyed regular re-releases into theaters, but a return to the big screen on the biggest screens in the country will be something many film fans can't resist.

"Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

"IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.

"Jaws redefined what it means to be a summer-event blockbuster and now for the first time ever audiences can experience Steven Spielberg's motion picture classic in 3D," said Travis Reid, CEO & President, Cinema, RealD. "Everything that made Jaws a sensation and a fan favorite for nearly 50 years will be enhanced in RealD 3D, allowing fans a completely new opportunity to immerse themselves in one of the greatest summer suspense thrillers of all time."

With the re-release of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws in IMAX, plus many theaters screening the original Jurassic Park ahead of the new film Jurassic World Dominion, film fans around the world will have the chance to see many Spielberg movies on the big screen including his new movie. The upcoming film The Fabelmans, Spielberg's latest, will be released on November 23, 2022 by Universal.