Quentin Tarantino is Launching a Movie Podcast

SiriusXM and Stitcher have announced their launching The Video Archives Podcast, a new movie podcast that will be hosted by none other than Pulp Fiction co-writers Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary. As fans of the pair may recall, long before they took Hollywood by storm they were clerks at Video Archives movie rental store in Manhattan Beach, California. With their new show the pair will “rewatch and discuss movies pulled from the actual collection of VHS tapes that they used to recommend to customers,” which Tarantino now owns. As the press release puts it: “From controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks, the duo, will expose listeners to movies they didn’t know they’d love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.”

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement. “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS. We LOVE to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives’ new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves.”

“Quentin and Roger have made such enduring marks on filmmaking,” added Scott Greenstein, Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM, “and it’s remarkable to think that it all goes back to a video rental store in Manhattan Beach. We’re so excited to be able to help them revisit this formative moment in their careers, and to bring their recommendations to new and larger audiences.”

In a previous interview for the “Quentin Tarantino Hollywood’s Boy Wonder” short from 1994, Tarantino talked extensively about his time at Video Archives, even giving it a tour (which you can watch here). He shouted out several movies in the video that he seemed to consider his favorites, Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, Howard Hawkes’ Rio Bravo, and Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver. Episodes about those titles seem inevitable.

Tarantino’s most recent feature work as a director was the Academy Award-winning Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, with no official word on what his next project will be, or even when it will be released.

