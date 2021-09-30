Quentin Tarantino Says Putting Feet in Movies Is “Just Good Direction”

Quentin Tarantino is known for directing an array of films ranging from 1992’s Reservoir Dogs to 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Throughout his time as a filmmaker, Tarantino has become known for showcasing feet in films, showing close-ups of many stars’ feet like Uma Thurman and Margot Robbie. It’s become a bit of a joke surrounding the director, who was recently asked about his “foot fetish” while talking with GQ, who wrote that Tarantino let out “a sigh of disappointment that we would even think to ask such a thing.”

“I don’t take it seriously,” Tarantino replied. “There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

According to GQ, there are plenty of bare feet featured in Tarantino’s novelization of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which he’s been busy promoting this summer. In addition to discussing feet, the director has hit a lot of topics during his various interviews, talking about everything from Bury Reynolds’ death to stirring up an old controversy surrounding the portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During a chat with CinemaBlend‘s podcast, Reel Blend, Tarantino was asked about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the director said he was interested in seeing the Snyder Cut.

“Well, I haven’t seen it because I don’t have HBO Max, but that’s something I would like to see. I never saw it when it was at the theaters, but I’d be kind of curious to see this four-hour, you know, his original version on that. No, I actually thought that was really groovy. And I actually thought the fans were really groovy, the fact they kept persisting on it, and everything,” Tarantino said.

White visiting Real Time with Bill Maher, Tarantino confirmed once again that he plans for his next film to be his last. Maher asked why Tarantino would want to give up filmmaking while at “the top of [his] game.” Tarantino replied, “That’s why I want to quit.”

“I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better. I still have another one to go. I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, not as many as other people, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have. Every single solitary thing I have.”

