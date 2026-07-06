Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Finally Gets an Update After Last-Minute Cancellation

The career of Quentin Tarantino has seen him cement himself as one of the world’s greatest modern directors. Tarantino’s run of movies through the 1990s catapulted his career, as the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown each impressed audiences and critics and effectively made him a household name. The 2000s only compounded his early directorial success, as the release of more Quentin Tarantino movies such as Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, Death Proof, and Inglourious Basterds increased his impressive run of quality movies. He continued that run into the 2010s, releasing three more movies that all also earned considerable acclaim. However, he has for some time been stating that his next movie will be his last, making it one of the most anticipated of his entire career.

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A frequent collaborator of Tarantino has now offered something of an update on his final movie. Robert Richardson, a prominent cinematographer who has worked with Tarantino on all of the director’s movies in the 21st century so far, has clarified his involvement in Tarantino’s final film and offered a hint as to when it may begin shooting. Speaking with Screen Daily at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Richardson explained that he dropped out of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael in order to work on Tarantino’s now-cancelled project The Movie Critic. Regarding work on Tarantino’s final movie, he claimed that “it’s some time next year, the exact time isn’t locked. It could be prepped in the summer,” which is a promising update for many of the director’s fans.

What Robert Richardson Revealed About Tarantino’s Final Movie

In terms of specific details, Richardson offered only a little insight into Tarantino’s final project. He outlined that work will not begin in earnest on the film until the director’s work on The Popinjay Cavalier, a play scheduled to open in London’s West End in early 2027, has concluded. He also explained that “the next film will be a very fresh Quentin,” and that “he’s going to get out of The Movie Critic and the sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. This next chapter will be something fresh.”

What exactly can be inferred from Richardson’s comments isn’t concrete, but the cinematographer and long-time Tarantino collaborator certainly hinted at what we can hope to see in the director’s final movie. The notion that Tarantino will be “very fresh” perhaps suggests that his final movie will be something very different from his previous movies, perhaps leaning on a whole new genre or making use of different tropes and ideas. For example, while Tarantino has made films inspired by martial arts movies, crime and exploitation films of the ’70s, and Westerns, he has never delved into the sci-fi or fantasy genres, or directed a movie with an apocalyptic or outright horror story.

As the director has built his career on toying with tropes of different genres, Richardson’s comments could indicate that this may be where Tarantino’s final film is headed. Though the cinematographer didn’t give too much away, his willingness to exit another project in order to be ready for Tarantino’s final film speaks to how excited even the creatives behind the project seem to work with the director a final time. Theories about Quentin Tarantino’s final movie are currently running wild, but if we can be sure of one thing, it’s that his frequent collaborator Robert Richardson seems almost as excited about the movie as the fans.

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