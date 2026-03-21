New 1930s Crime Drama Series Coming From One of Hollywood’s Most Unlikely Pairings

Crime dramas never seem to go out of style, and now a new crime drama series is on the way that looks to be one of the more authentic projects in the genre, at least from a creation standpoint. That’s because two Hollywood legends are teaming up to bring it to life, but it’s also one of the most unlikely Hollywood pairings in recent memory.

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A new report from TMZ has revealed that Quentin Tarantino has chosen this 1930s crime drama as his next project, and it will also feature Sylvester Stallone as co-director. Sources with direct knowledge of the project have said that the series will not only be set in the ’30s, but will be extremely authentic to the period in that it will use 1930s cameras and will be shot in black and white.

What Is Tarantino and Stallone’s New Series Actually About?

Details are scarce at the moment outside of the fact that the crime drama will be a period piece set in the 1930s, but one note in the report did provide some context. The report describes the show as a 6-part series that will feature gangsters, showgirls, boxing, and music, and while there are still many questions, those details at least help convey the overall vibe of the project.

The report also mentions that Stallone will be behind the camera and not starring in the series, but there’s no word on castings at this early stage. Both Tarantino and Stallone have plenty of experience in period projects, and those should only raise the hype level for this new series.

Tarantino’s hit film Inglourious Basterds partially took place in the late 1930s, and also once again showcased Tarantino’s ability to craft an amazing ensemble piece. Meanwhile, Stallone actually played the role of a famous gangster himself when he starred in the 1975 film Capone, where he played famous mobster Frank Nitti, and that film was also set in the 1930s.

With both Tarantino and Stallone at the helm and their embracing of the decade’s aesthetic and tone, this project has instantly rocketed to one of the most anticipated upcoming shows. Now, fans just have to wait to see when the project is actually releasing and which network or streaming service will end up snagging the rights.

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