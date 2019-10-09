Ralph Fiennes Doesn’t Want Anyone Else Playing Voldemort

When it comes to Hollywood’s greatest villains, there are some baddies you think of ASAP. Characters like Darth Vader, Hannibal Lecter, and even the Joker come to mind. However, for any fans of Harry Potter, the Dark Lord Voledmort cannot be beat. It was thanks to Ralph Fiennes that the villain made an impact on the screen, and it seems the British actor is still rather possessive of the role.

Recently, Fiennes told ComicBook.com all about his hold on Voldemort during a recent interview at New York Comic Con. It was there the actor reflected on the possibility of Harry Potter sequels, and Fiennes said he’ll keep a tight grasp on Voldemort no matter what happens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I will be very possessive about Voldemort though,” the Harry Potter star said. “I don’t want anyone else playing Voldemort.”

Still, Fiennes isn’t sure he will get another chance to bring the villain back to life. The actor told ComicBook.com in the same interview that he believes author J.K. Rowling has put Harry Potter to rest in favor of other Wizarding World stories.

“I don’t see it happening,” the actor said about the sequels. “I think JK Rowing… My sense is, I don’t know this, is that she feels that’s done and she’s developing [the Wizarding World] with those other films.”

“I don’t know. Who knows thought, who knows? You never know.”

These days, the only on-screen sequels tackling the Wizarding World fall within the Fantastic Beasts franchise. So far, two films have gone live for the series with a third on the way. Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grendelwald have played a major role in the films alongside Newt Scamander. Now, fans are curious whether a very young version of Voldemort, or rather Tom Riddle, will appear before the series ends. And if it does, then there may be hope of a comeback for Fiennes after all. For now, the actor is preparing for his upcoming gig in The King’s Man which will debut next Valentine’s Day.

Do you think Fiennes is the perfect casting choice for Voldemort? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!