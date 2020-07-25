Justice League Star Ray Fisher Says Joss Whedon Is "Probably Scared" of the Truth Getting Out

Justice League star Ray Fisher says that Joss Whedon is “probably scared” of the truth getting out. The Cyborg actor made these comments during Justice Con’s Spotlight on Ray Fisher Panel on Saturday. He’s been out in front of recent allegations to call Whedon’s conduct on set during the Justice League production process. Fisher tweeted out a video of his comments supporting the director and then proceeded to clarify that he would like to distance himself entirely from that statement. He would go even further and say that “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

On Saturday, the Cyborg actor elaborated, “There is a process that is being undergone as we speak to get to the heart of everything that I’m talking about. The man is probably scared, and he should be because we are going to get to the heart of everything - everything - that went down.”

When pressed about what he could say on an Instagram Live stream recently. Fisher also pointed out to fans that he was under a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

"I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement," the Justice League star explained. "So I've got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise I can get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don't end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we'll be able to move on in the world. That's it."

Fisher was also quick to downplay any of the ideas that he was doing this for “clout.” "Keep the clout. Keep the fame," he said. "I'd be happy going doing theater in the mountains of Oregon in obscurity, you know what I mean? I'm fine without that. I've often said, if this thing is the only thing I'm blessed to do, I'd be fine with that because what is going to be a wilder process than what this has been?"

