Raya and the Last Dragon New Photo Released

Last year, it was announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Kelly Marie Tran was continuing her journey with Disney by providing her voice for the lead role in Raya and the Last Dragon. The upcoming film will mark Disney Animation Studios' first movie inspired by Southeast Asia with Tran being the first Southeast Asian actor to star in a project from the studio. The movie is set to hit theaters and Disney+ in March and a new image was recently shared by Entertainment Weekly.

"Throughout the journey of the film, Raya visits different lands: the land of Heart, Talon, Fang, Spine, and Tail," director Don Hall shared with EW. The new image sees Raya "in the middle of a really cool action scene" in the "floating market" of Talon. You can check out the image below:

(Photo: Disney Animation Studios)

Tran previously explained to EW that her character won't follow the traditional Disney Princess model.

"She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran explained. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."

Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada have been working on the film throughout the year's pandemic.

"As filmmakers, [directors] Don [Hall] and Carlos [López Estrada] bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights," Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee previously explained. "They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui [Nguyen] and Adele [Lim], and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home."

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on March 12th.