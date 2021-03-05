Raya and the Last Dragon Sneak Peek Features New Song

Disney's latest animated feature, Raya and the Last Dragon is headed to theaters where available and to Disney+ Premier Access next week and, ahead of the film's debut, they've released a new sneak peek at the film, this one featuring the song "Lead the Way" by six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko. The song will be part of the film's soundtrack, which will be available on February 26th, and a music video for the song directed by one of the directors of Raya and the Last Dragon, Carlos Lopez Estrada, will debut next month.

Raya and the Last Dragon stars Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, a lone warrior who sets out on a journey to track down the legendary last dragon in order to restore the world of Kumandra and unite its divided people. Awkwafina also stars as the voice of that last dragon, Sisu. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well."

The film is the first Disney animated feature inspired by the culture of Southeast Asia, something writer Adele Lim recently spoke with ComicBook. com about in terms of the inspirations that came from her own childhood in Southeast Asia.

"In terms of my personal inspirations for this, in the beginning, it's a bunch of different things, like growing up in Southeast Asia I watched a ton of kung fu action movies, which is more from Hong Kong, but the spirit of their female characters, that stayed with me a long time because whether they were the love interest or like the mean girl, they could still whoop your ass," Lim said. "And I like that idea. And also in Southeast Asia, we have a tradition of it but also continuing to this day that women are very empowered. We have great female leaders, there were great female warriors and so wanting Raya to also be that character and the other part of it is, having grown up seeing these powerful women, but again, when I say powerful they're also like flawed and they're also like conniving and you see different aspects of this. It's not just one monolithic like female warrior prototype."

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and Disney+ on March 5th.