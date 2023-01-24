Fans Call Out Razzies Nominations for Being "Repulsive" and "Mean-Spirited"

Awards Season is in full swing, with nominations for the 95th Academy Awards set to be revealed in just a matter of hours. As we are in the midst of all things Hollywood Hardware, that means the Razzie Awards have made their annual resurgence. Offering awards for those films and television shows the organization thinks is worst, much of social media dismissed the gala Monday because of its surprising decision to nominated an adolescent for one its awards.

On this year's nomination list is the lead actor of Firestarter, the 2022 reboot of the iconic Stephen King novel, which many pointed out was not only unnecessary, but "repulsive" and "mean-spirited."

This year's ceremony will by the 43rd the organization has hosted after first debuted in 1981. Keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about the group's latest misstep...