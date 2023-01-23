Jared Leto's Morbius Scores Five Razzie Awards Nominations

The Jared Leto-starring Marvel movie Morbius has received five nominations for this year's Razzie Awards. The Golden Raspberry Awards famously celebrates the "worse in cinema," nominating the actors, filmmakers, and movies that generally underperformed during the nomination window. There are categories for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor, and Worst Actress, with projects featuring big-name actors and directors finding themselves on the lists. Some actors take the Razzie nominations in stride and are good sports, while others sometimes brush back against the so-called humiliation. Morbius was a controversial film when it debuted, with the Sony Pictures film garnering a faithful online support system. Even so, Morbius is up for five Razzie nominations.

The Razzies have Jared Leto and Morbius down for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Jared Leto), Worst Supporting Actress (Adria Arjona), Worst Director (Daniel Espinosa), and Worst Screenplay (Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless). This year marks the 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, and the institution released a short teaser video to promote some of the movies nominated.

Morbius Dominates Netflix Charts

Morbius was a dominant performer on the Netflix Top 10 list when the streamer added it back in September. Comicbook.com gave the movie a 1 out of 5 in its review. Unfortunately, it wasn't the revolution that Sony was probably hoping for when they envisioned The Living Vampire's first adventure on the big screen.

"The spurts of genuine entertainment in Morbius are few and far between, and are so sporadic, in fact, that they could be accidental. What Morbius ends up being is a model of the lowest common denominator of cheap, studio, franchise filmmaking. It's not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest. Marvel movie fans have developed an attachment to these storylines on the big screen because they're invested in what happens next with the characters and they like the spectacle, neither of which Morbius can brag about; or in the case of something like Sony's Venom movies, fans are getting something they won't get elsewhere. Morbius isn't doing anything you haven't already seen executed better."

Sony delivered a synopsis for Morbius as it entered its next phase on Netflix: "One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

