Rebecca Ferguson’s 2026 Sci-Fi Movie Is a Prime Video Hit in the U.S. After Box Office Bomb, and She’s Dominating Netflix Too

Over a decade ago, Rebecca Ferguson burst onto the scene with her scene-stealing turn as Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Since that time, she’s lent her talents to a variety of projects, including two additional Mission: Impossible sequels, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy, and the underrated Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. Ferguson has racked up an impressive list of credits in a relatively short period of time, but some of her films haven’t fared as well. Earlier this year, she headlined the sci-fi thriller Mercy alongside Chris Pratt. The film was critically panned and bombed at the box office, but now it’s finding an audience on streaming … and it isn’t the only Ferguson movie to be dominating streaming charts.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, Mercy is currently the No. 1 film globally on Prime Video, narrowly edging out Agent Zeta. Over on Netflix, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is the top film, topping the streamer’s recent sci-fi hit War Machine.

Why Rebecca Ferguson’s New Movies Are Dominating Streaming

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These two Rebecca Ferguson films are likely topping streaming charts for very different reasons. On one hand, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has been praised as an excellent and satisfying conclusion to the long-running series, offering plenty more of what made the TV show great. Critics have praised the storytelling and the performances (most notably Cillian Murphy’s work as Tommy Shelby), so viewers have been cueing The Immortal Man up on Netflix due to the strong word of mouth. Peaky Blinders earned numerous accolades and amassed a passionate fan base during its initial run, so there was much interest in seeing the film.

On the flip side, Mercy‘s surge in popularity might be due to morbid curiosity. Despite winning the box office in its opening weekend, Mercy posted the lowest opening for Pratt as a leading man and ended its run with just $54.5 million worldwide. The word of mouth didn’t do this January release any favors, as the Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a paltry 25%. There’s an argument to be made that Mercy isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests; on the surface, the basic premise seems compelling enough to be a strong foundation for a film. But some people felt as if the ideas weren’t executed as well as they could have been, hurting the overall product.

In the post-pandemic era of shortened theatrical windows, it’s become easier than ever for general viewers to wait for new movies to hit streaming. That’s doubly true for non-franchise titles. Unless it’s something like Sinners or Project Hail Mary, where enthusiastic responses creates buzz and a sense of FOMO, it’s harder to draw people out to the theater. They’re more inclined to take a chance on something like Mercy when all they have to do is push play at home. People are able to watch the movie for “free” from the comfort of their living room. It isn’t surprising to see Mercy do well on streaming. People are probably curious to see if the film is really as bad as the reviews say.

With Mercy, Ferguson’s 2026 didn’t get off to the greatest start, but the end of her year is shaping up to be a different story. She reprises her role as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Three, which is one of the year’s most anticipated films. As evidenced by the first Dune 3 trailer, Villeneuve’s latest sci-fi epic looks to be a fittingly epic conclusion to this saga, bolstered by jaw-dropping spectacle and compelling character drama. Ferguson may not have the largest role in Dune: Part Three, but the film itself should perform well, and it’ll surely be a big hit on streaming when its time in theaters is over.

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