Rebel Moon Cast Reveal Why They Love Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will be on Netflix this week, and the internet is ready for its latest round of Zack Snyder-driven controversy. Of course, whether or not you like his movies, very few people seem to have a bad word to say about Zack Snyder as a person. Part of why the "Snyder Cut" movement for Justice League gained so much traction was rooted in the way that every actor stood behind Snyder, even after he was ousted as director and doing so really didn't gain them much professionally. There seems to be a real positive energy that permeates a Zack Snyder set, and when speaking to the folks behind the upcoming Rebel Moon films, we had to ask what it was like.

We sat down with Rebel Moon stars Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, and E. Duffy to talk about it. Each one of them had a slightly different (but overlapping) answer for why Snyder is so good to work for.

"You'd have to be on set to know," Fisher told ComicBook.com. "The way that he runs his set -- and it's not just Zack, it's Zack, Debbie, Wes. The way that they run their set is unlike anything else you'll probably find in Hollywood. It's like a family, and who wouldn't want to protect their family?"



"When someone really really knows what they're doing, there's a cetain casual approcach that they can have, and I kind of felt that," Coleman added. "That sort of accessibility, and there was no question that he wouldn't answer, and it was this massive, massive thing, but it felt actually really intimate.



"And everyone also is very kind and very fun onset, too," Duffy added. "You wanted to be there, even though it was 18-hour days."

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22.