Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Partners With Liquid Death in Hilarious Promo

As the second of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon films prepares for its debut on Netflix in April, the franchise has partnered with ultra-popular beverage company Liquid Death for a new campaign. The maker of some of the most popular canned water on the market released a new commercial on Wednesday, a satirical ad about the villainous Motherworld from Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire.

The commercial was directed by Zack Snyder's son, Eli Snyder, who was actually the second unit director for Rebel Moon. You can check out the ad in its entirety below!

"Satirizing an overtly blue collar ad campaign let us meld the world of Rebel Moon with the distinct brand identity of Liquid Death. Leveraging the real environments used in the film allowed us to maximize the irony of Imperium soldiers celebrating a 'hard days work' with an ice cold can of Liquid Death," Eli Snyder said in a statement.

Rebel Moon's Snyder Cut

Like many of his previous films, Snyder has another cut of Rebel Moon on the way. Both Rebel Moon movies will be released as PG-13 films on Netflix, with the streamer planning to later release longer, R-rated versions of both. According to co-writer Kurt Johnstad, there will be a lot more story and character backgrounds in the Snyder Cut.

"There's definitely a lot more story at the front of the movie," Johnstad told THR. "You're definitely going to get a lot more Jimmy and see his arc, and you're going to get a lot more of Kora and the Motherworld. You're going to get a different introduction to Noble. You're also going to get a different introduction to some smaller characters like Aris [Sky Yang], who's the Motherworld soldier that defends the character of Sam in the granary. So you get an interesting look into why he is now constricted as a slave soldier of the Motherworld and how he got there. So his arc is much more defined. But just in broad brushstrokes, there's more character, and certainly knowing Zack, there's more action and spectacle and the visual vibrance of what he does.

"There's definitely a lot more mythology, and a deeper understanding of the Motherworld and their intention, and what the rebellion is coming up against. So there just wasn't enough time. It would've been a four-hour PG-13 movie."