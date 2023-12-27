Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder Breaks Down What to Expect in Part Two

Zack Snyder and Netflix teamed up for his long-awaited Rebel Moon sci-fi franchise, which kicked off with the debut of a new movie this past weekend. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire didn't receive great reviews but the film was an instant streaming hit on Netflix, and it paves the way for Part Two in just a few months. Netflix released the first trailer for Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver on Christmas Day, giving fans a taste of what's to come when it arrives in April. According to Snyder, much of the film will be focused on the war set up in A Child of Fire.

Speaking to EW in a recent interview, Snyder revealed that The Scargiver is going to be much more of a war film compared to its predecessor, which spent a lot of time setting the stage and building the universe.

"Part Two is a war movie," Snyder said. "We know that Noble's alive and Belisarius has given him the task of finding his daughter and bringing her back to him at all costs. So the stakes have risen for the village from 'hey, we want some of your grain' to now 'you're harboring the most wanted fugitive in the history of the galaxy.'"

"It was fun to plan the battle and try to figure out how Kora and the village could stand a chance against a world-destroying spacecraft," the director added.

Charlie Hunnam Breaks Down His Character

Kai, played by Charlie Hunnam, piqued the interest of a lot of fans from the very first images from Rebel Moon. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Hunnam opened up about his popular smuggler.

"I loved, loved him," Hunnam continued, speaking about his character. "I loved him on the page. And there was just some cultural references from the UK, specifically the Traveler community, that I'm obsessed with and have always had so much admiration and been sort of a moth to the flame. And for some reason, I don't know if I was projecting this onto it, but I've always wanted to bring that energy into a character. I read Kai and I thought, 'Oh, this. This guy feels to me like he's from that Traveler community."

Kai may seem like a trickster to many, and fans could have a hard time trusting him, but Hunnam told us that he believes all of the different sides the character shows in Rebel Moon are genuine.

"I think he's very, very sincere," the actor said. "I just think, you know, he's a survivor. Seriously. I couldn't believe that he was anything other than generous of spirit and was actually very sincere. He's got a few different facets and if you were to believe that one of those facets were more dominant than the others, then it would have been very one note, the character, and I just chose to believe that all of the different faces he shows you are genuine."

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is streaming now on Netflix. Part Two: The Scargiver arrives in April.