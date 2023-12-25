Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver Trailer Released

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, the second half of this week's biggest Netflix release, a space opera from Justice League and Man of Steel director Zack Snyder. The films will come out less than six months apart, with The Scargiver hitting Netflix in April, according to today's just-released teaser trailer for A Child of Fire. That makes some sense, given that the original plan was for the two movies to be one long epic, but after they were split it wasn't immediately clear what the release date spread would be. Over the summer, audiences learned the two would open less than six months apart.

The subtitle, "Scargiver," is obviously Kora's calling card, suggesting that while there was quite a bit of worldbuilding in the first movie, the second may be a little more laser focused on the lead character. We'll have to see how that shakes out, and whether Snyder's extended director's cut of the first movie might also have some additional character-driven beats.

"[Kora's] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa," Snyder told Empire back in November. "Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think."





Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is now on Netflix. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19.