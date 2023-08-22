Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver Release Date Revealed

Zack Snyder fans won't have to wait long between the release of Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire and its sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. The films will come out less than six months apart, with The Scargiver hitting Netflix in April, according to today's just-released teaser trailer for A Child of Fire. That makes some sense, given that the original plan was for the two movies to be one long epic, but there had not been a clear confirmation yet that the two would hit so close together (A Child of Fire will drop in December).

Snyder has backed off a bit on the project's ties to Star Wars, with original interviews saying that this started as a literal Star Wars pitch, back when Lucasfilm was looking for Rogue One-style "Star Wars stories," but later interviews nodding at movies like The Dirty Dozen and Seven Samurai, both of which are credited as influences on Star Wars as well. Still, with the droids and laser swords, it's going to be pretty much impossible to sidestep the obvious similarities in the two different space operas. This one is certainly looking a lot more gritty, and pretty definitively Zack Snyder, with some of his cool, visual moments present in the trailer.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will debut on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19.