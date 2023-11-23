Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Sequel Reveals First Image

Empire magazine's 2024 preview is coming, and as part of it, fans can get their very first look at Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Coming in April from Netflix, the movie is the second half of Zack Snyder's two-part, Star Wars-inspired sci-fi epic. Snyder fans won't have to wait long between the release of Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire and its sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. The films will come out less than six months apart, giving closure to what was originally designed as a single, epic movie (and is currently expected to launch a video game and potential spinoffs, with Snyder and Netflix hoping to build it out into a franchise of its own).

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

"[Kora's] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa," Snyder told Empire. "Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think."

You can see it below.

"The second movie is really a war movie," Snyder added. "At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the 'Why We Fight' aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It's really fun."

Snyder has backed off a bit on the project's ties to Star Wars, with original interviews saying that this started as a literal Star Wars pitch, back when Lucasfilm was looking for Rogue One-style "Star Wars stories," but later interviews nodding at movies like The Dirty Dozen and Seven Samurai, both of which are credited as influences on Star Wars as well.

Eric Newman, who produced Snyder's take on Dawn of the Dead in 2004, will produce this film, too. Ironically, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead was written by James Gunn, whose Guardians of the Galaxy generated dozens of think-pieces linking him to, and eventually asking him about, new Star Wars that might be in his future. For Gunn, the idea didn't hold any appeal, as he said he would rather create stories from the ground up...which is kind of what Snyder is now doing.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will debut on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19.