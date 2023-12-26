Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Delivers Massive Opening Weekend Numbers For Netflix

For some fans, the debut of Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire was required viewing, as they eagerly awaited the beginning of Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic. Now, new numbers released by Netflix on Tuesday, provide an indication of just how popular the film has been in its early days on the platform. According to Netflix, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire earned a total of 23.9 million views across its first three days. Earlier this year, Netflix reclassified what counts as a "view", dividing the entire sum of minutes viewed by the project's total runtime.

"It's been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I'm thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world," Snyder said in a statement. "We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when the film was first announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. According to Snyder, elements of the grand Rebel Moon story are completely different in the longer cut of the film.

"It's a full hour longer," Snyder revealed. "It's not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different. A lot more stuff is fleshed out."

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller explained. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

As mentioned above, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver will arrive on the platform on April 19, 2024.