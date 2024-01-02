Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Continues to Dominate Netflix Charts

New year, new Netflix Top 10 — same number one movie. Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, the first part of the visionary director's original sci-fi fantasy epic, took the No. 1 spot a second time on Netflix's most-watched movies list to end 2023 with 23.9 million views (a number determined by dividing a title's total hours viewed by its runtime). According to the streamer's metrics, the 2 hour and 16-minute Rebel Moon remains atop the Netflix Top 10 English Films List with 34 million views for the week of December 25—December 31.

In second place is the Julia Roberts-starring apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind (14.6 million views), now in its fourth week in the Top 10, followed by Roberts' romantic comedy Pretty Woman (8.4 million views) in third position. The animated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget took fourth (8.2 million views) in its third week; The Super Mario Bros. Movie added another 7.4 million views for a fifth-place finish.

Animated family comedy Leo, starring Adam Sandler as the voice of a class pet, has spent the most weeks in the Netflix Top 10: the Netflix Original movie is in sixth place with an additional 6.7 million views. Rounding out the 10 most-watched movies this week are newcomers Top Gun: Maverick (6.2 million views), Sniper: Ultimate Kill (6.1 million views), The Boss Baby: Family Business (5.9 million views), and Sniper: Assassin's End (5.7 million views).

"It's been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I'm thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world," Snyder said after Rebel Moon's Dec. 21 streaming debut. "We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."

Netflix is all-in on Snyder's 'verse: the streamer has dated Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver for April 19, and a third film is planned. Also in the works is an untitled Rebel Moon RPG, a graphic novel, and an animated short expanding the galaxy.

"My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, adding: "I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is streaming now on Netflix. See what's new on Netflix in January 2024 and everything leaving Netflix this month.