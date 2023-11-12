Zach Snyder's Rebel Moon Trailer Released by Netflix

To bring Netflix's Geeked Week to a close, the streamer has brought us the final trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, which you can find below! The new film from the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director marks his latest collaboration with Netflix, and this year's Rebel Moon is just the first part of a brand new franchise. Set to debut this December, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will be followed by a second film in spring 2024, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Netflix and Zach Snyder have also developed a video game for the franchise, a prequel comic series, and an upcoming animated show all set in the Rebel Moon universe.

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon cast

The Mummy and Star Trek: Beyond's Sofia Boutella leads the cast of Rebel Moon, starring as Kora, a former member of the "Imperium," Kora lives on the moon Vedt and who assembles a team to take them on. Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim's Charlie Hunnam plays Kai a "mercenary starship pilot;" Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman is Gunnar; a farmer recruited for the cause; Blood Diamond and Shazam's Djimon Hounsou is General Titus; Supergirl's Staz Nair is Tarak, a blacksmith working off a debt as an indentured servant, previously compared to Tarzan; Cloud Atlas' Doona Bae as Nemesis, called a "swordmaster" who is revealed to be part mechanical; Justice League's Ray Fisher and Dopesick's Cleopatra Coleman as brother-sister resistance fighters Darrian and Devra; plus Newcomer E. Duffy as Milius; the final member of the assembled group.

Sucker Punch's Jena Malone reunites with Snyder for the film, playing a character not named but described as "an ethereal spider-being." Others include Deadpool's Ed Skrein as Admiral Nobl, Hawkeye's Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius, and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, "an ornate, centuries-old robot.

Other cast members have also been confirmed for the film, or perhaps its sequel, but haven't yet had their character details confirmed, these include: newcomer Charlotte Maggi, Halo's Sky Yang, Ant-Man's Corey Stoll, The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes, Ozark's Alfonso Herrera, For All Mankind's Rhian Rees, and Darkseid himself, Ray Porter, have all been confirmed to appear as well.

Is Rebel Moon based on Star Wars?

Zach Snyder has been open in the past about how his plan for Rebel Moon began as a totally different idea, a pitch for a new film in the Star Wars universe. As readers may recall, when Disney bought Lucasfilm plans began to immediately form for new movies in the Star Wars franchise. This took the form of projects that got made like Rogue One and the sequel trilogy, but also movies that didn't, like Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt. Snyder formulated a pitch for the film, but ended up deciding he'd rather make it his own franchise instead.

"I have a love of 'putting-the-team-together' movies ... I loved when I was growing up my dad [would show me] The Dirty Dozen and The Magnificent Seven. Even before I saw Seven Samurai, I saw The Magnificent Seven. So I've always loved this idea of these underdog teams going against impossible odds," Snyder told Netflix's Tudum. "Even in college, when they would ask us what kind of a movie we were going to make when we got out of school, I said, 'I'm going to make a space team-building underdog movie.' And so it went on to the back burner for a long time. It saw light briefly as a [potential] Star Wars movie and then after Army of the Dead, it just felt like, during the pandemic, it really gestated into a real movie. While Army of the Dead was probably still in post, I was pitching it to Netflix as a follow-up, what I wanted to do next."