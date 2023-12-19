Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Reveals Massive Franchise Timeline

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix in just a matter of days, bringing to life an ambitious new franchise from Zack Snyder. With a sequel film already on the way, as well as a number of franchise offshoots, it has been clear that there is a pretty expansive story on the way. According to Snyder himself, the lore we will see in A Child of Fire is just a small portion of what he has mapped out.

"The Mother World's history, we went all the way back to even the origin myth for the Mother World's creation," Snyder explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Whatever their genesis story would be, we did that. And we followed the Mother World from its medieval roots to its rise to its finding technology, its first tentative steps into the stars, all the way to the two other Issas that had been born before the Princess Issa that we see in this movie. There's a whole thing. So we absolutely went deep on it. And then we also went past, of course, the events of our movie, to know where this story could go, if it were to go further."

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. According to Snyder, elements of the grand Rebel Moon story are completely different in the longer cut of the film.

"It's a full hour longer," Snyder revealed. "It's not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different. A lot more stuff is fleshed out."

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller explained. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when the film was first announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 22nd.