Green Room Director’s Rebel Ridge Gets Trailer From Netflix

Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier’s Blue Ruin blew up the film festival scene back in 2013, but it was his follow-up film Green Room starring Anton Yelchin that really won over the genre world. The success of Green Room allowed Saulnier the chance to make the 2018 Netflix movie Hold the Dark but now he’s back with the all-new thriller Rebel Ridge for the streamer. One reason fans have had to wait so long between films was because Saulnier was temporarily attached to developing True Detective Season 3, though only directed two episodes of that season. You can check out the trailer for Rebel Ridge below before it hits Netflix on September 6th.

Netflix describes the new movie, “Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission — post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family — and protect Summer in the process.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin, and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell.”

In addition to Saulnier’s initial commitments to True Detective Season 3 delaying the development of this movie, the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes also took a toll on the project. The development of Rebel Ridge goes back so far that Star Wars’ John Boyega was first cast in the project all the way back in 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on Rebel Ridge before it lands on Netflix on September 6th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!