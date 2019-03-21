Legendary Rebooting ‘The Toxic Avenger’ With ‘Green Room’s Macon Blair

After appearing in cult thrillers like Green Room and Blue Ruin, Macon Blair stepped behind the camera and helped helm the Netflix and Sundance darling I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore; but his latest project will be a bit more toxic.

According to a new report from Variety, the triple threat will be writing and directing the reboot of 80s cult classic The Toxic Avenger for Legendary. The new project will be produced by Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter from Legendary, as well as original Toxic Avenger director Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original film came out over 30 years ago, depicting the exploits of a janitor who becomes a horrifying hero after being doused in toxic waste. The film spawned multiple sequels, a cartoon series, and a line of popular action figures in the mid-’90s.

Kaufman has been trying to kickstart a relaunch of the franchise for a few years, submitting a script to Legendary that got the film picked up by the studio. Kaufman revealed the latest iteration would have been a proper sequel.

“This is a very ambitious Toxic Avenger movie,” Kaufman told SFX magazine earlier this year. “The script is complete, and it will focus on Toxie’s two children who, 20 years after part four, have all grown up. And one has mutated into a very strange being. Toxie is going to go to Chernobyl in this one. It will cost just $100,000 – but I think it is the best one yet.”

Those plans will likely change with Blair on board, revising the storyline for a full fledged reboot.

Blair is likely best known to horror fans for his appearance as the bar manager in the thriller Green Room, which also starred Anton Yelchin and Patrick Stewart. He also wrote the Netflix thriller Hold the Dark, starring Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright and directed by Green Room helmer Jeremy Saulnier.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!